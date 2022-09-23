COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will play against Oakland Roots SC at Weidner Field for their last home game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Switchbacks FC can clinch a playoff spot with at least a draw, but home-field advantage in the playoffs is still up for grabs, so three points would be ideal as the team tries to chase down San Diego Loyal SC for the second spot in the Western Conference.

Kickoff Saturday is set for 6 p.m. You can watch game coverage on the SOCO CW or click here for game tickets.

Gameday details: