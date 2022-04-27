COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Special Olympics Colorado collaborated in 2021 to create the first-ever Special Olympics Unified soccer team of the USL Championship.

The Switchbacks Unified Team returns for a second year, and after the team was introduced at a special ceremony Wednesday evening at Weidner Field, the players signed commemorative contracts and were issued authentic jerseys to play in their two games against Colorado Rapids Unified later this summer.

Yariv Ben-Naim, who recently became a part-time employee with the Switchbacks Public Relations department, will mainly be a coach of the Unified Team but will also play when necessary.

His first task of the new season included introducing the team and giving a speech.

“I was a little nervous about that, but I knew I did it,” Ben-Naim said. “I was brave and I did it. I was a very good speaker and I had a good time doing my speech and I hope everyone was proud of me.”

“He’s got great energy and brings a unique personality that you normally don’t have in an organization,” Switchbacks FC Business Development Manager Jon Taylor said. “We love it. We love seeing him here. When he comes in, he’s full of energy. ‘What do I need to do?’ It’s great. We love it.”

The Switchbacks FC Unified Team’s first game against Colorado Rapids Unified Team will be Sat., June 18, at Weidner Field.