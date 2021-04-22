Switchbacks FC reveal jerseys for 2021 season

COLORADO SPRINGS – (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC revealed today the brand new away jersey for 2021, featuring the updated logo and new club colors.

The Switchbacks also unveiled the Phil Long Club that will provide a premier experience for Field Club ticket members and attendees of special events at Weidner Field.

The new jersey’s made by Capelli Sport will be worn primarily by the Switchbacks for road matches during the 2021 season.

Centura Health is once again the primary jersey sponsor for the Switchbacks with an updated logo on the front of the jerseys.

The Switchbacks will debut the new all white kit at the Friendly against Orange County SC on April 24 in the first game at Weidner Field in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The Switchbacks will begin its seventh season in the USL Championship on Saturday, May 1 at San Antonio FC with the Grand Home Opener at Weidner Field set for May 21 vs New Mexico United. Click here to view the full Switchbacks schedule.

This will be the Switchbacks’ first season in the new 8,000-seat state of the art stadium in Downtown Colorado Springs. Weidner Field is set to be the highest elevated professional stadium in the USL Championship and the United States at 6,035 ft.