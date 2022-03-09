COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks begin the 2022 season Saturday, March 12, at home against the defending USL Championship champions, Orange County SC.

Switchbacks Head Coach Brendan Burke said his club has the toughest schedule in the league. Regardless, even in just his second year at the helm, the team has championship aspirations.

The Switchbacks lost in the conference quarterfinals to Orange County SC. The team brought in depth and experience adding 11 new players to the roster while keeping nine, including reigning league MVP Hadji Barry.

“We just want to be the last team standing when it comes November and that’s our ultimate goal,” Barry said. “We know it’s not going to be an easy road, we know there will be ups and downs in the season, but I feel like if we are together as a team and have fans behind us like [Coach Burke] said we can achieve those goals.”

The game starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Weidner Field.