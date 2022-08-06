IRVINE, Calif. (KXRM) — Trailing 3-1 late in the second half, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC tallied a goal in the 80th minute and another in stoppage time to earn a 3-3 draw at Orange County SC.

Michee Ngalina’s ninth goal of the season for Switchbacks FC (13-8-2, 41 pts) in the 35th minute opened the scoring.

Orange County SC (5-10-8, 23 pts) scored the next three goals — in first-half stoppage time and the 46th and 74th minute to put Colorado Springs in danger of losing for the fifth time in the last six games.

Elvis Amoh’s 11th goal of the season cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 80th minute before Hadji Barry scored his team-leading 13th of the year on a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Switchbacks FC returns to action Fri., August 12, at home against El Paso Locomotive FC (9-10-6, 33 pts). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.