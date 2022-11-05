SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXRM) — Even without their leading scorer from the regular season, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC still has a chance to make it to the USL Championship final.

Michee Ngalina, Elvis Amoh and Aaron Wheeler have all picked up the scoring production after reigning league MVP Hadji Barry signed a “life-changing contract” with Future FC of the Egyptian Premier League last month.

“For a lot of guys, this is their first final, so it’s going to be a really intense experience and one that will be sure to remind them to enjoy every step of the way,” Switchbacks FC head coach Brendan Burke said. “When the lights come on, they just have to do what they were born to do. I trust these guys to get it done.”

Now, after wins over Rio Grande Valley FC and Sacramento Republic FC, the Switchbacks need a win over the stingiest defensive team in the USL Championship ranks — San Antonio FC, which has allowed just 26 goals in 35 games during the regular season and playoffs.

“I think there’s a crazy stat with them, you know, they’ve won 44 games in a row when they score first, or they haven’t dropped a point,” Switchbacks FC midfielder Cam Lindley said. “We have to score first. If we score first, and we win the fight, we’re going to win the game.”

San Antonio FC won both meetings with Switchbacks FC this season by 1-0 final scores. Kickoff Sunday is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.