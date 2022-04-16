COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks were unable to overcome a two-goal deficit in the second half, losing for the first time in six games 2-1 to Memphis 901 FC Saturday night.

The Switchbacks (5-1-0) fell behind late in the first half when Aaron Molloy’s shot from outside the box found its way past a seemingly screened goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell.

Memphis 901 FC (3-1-1) extended the lead in the 59th minute off a free kick. Molloy was able to put the ball in a position for Phillip Goodrum to send a header past Caldwell.

Colorado Springs nearly found the scoreboard for the first time three minutes after falling behind by a couple goals when Michee Ngalina’s free-kick attempt clanked off the crossbar.

Matt Mahoney’s goal in added time gave the Switchbacks a chance at a draw but were unable to find anything else.

The Switchbacks return to action Sat., April 23, at FC Tulsa.