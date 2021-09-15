Switchbacks FC, Locomotive FC play to scoreless draw

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and El Paso Locomotive FC played to a scoreless draw Wednesday, the first of the season for Colorado Springs.

Sean Melvin made two saves for the Switchbacks.

Colorado Springs (10-7-7, 37 pts) is tied for the second-most points in the Mountain Division, while El Paso (13-2-7, 46 pts) maintains its lead with two games in hand with the Switchbacks.

San Antonio FC (10-6-7, 37 pts) is equal with Colorado Springs regarding amount of points, but currently holds onto the second spot due to one fewer game played.

The Switchbacks will visit Rio Grande Valley FC (8-8-7, 31 pts) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw Sept. 11 in Colorado Springs.

