COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Following two seasons in which Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC made two playoff appearances, head coach Brendan Burke will return to Major League Soccer as an assistant coach with Houston Dynamo FC.

The USL Championship and Switchbacks FC made the announcement Friday, mentioning an undisclosed transfer fee.

“At first, the idea of allowing a conversation between Brendan and Houston having just extended Brendan’s contract for two years was difficult to agree to,” Switchbacks FC President Nick Ragain said in a press release. “After consideration, however, this process is no different than what we’ve been preaching for years: come to Colorado Springs, perform well for the fans, and we will support the right opportunities when presented.”

“This was a difficult decision for sure,” said Burke. “I felt like we could have been here for 15 more years and had a wild amount of success. That said, I am also confident leaving the club in the hands of the people I trusted most, my staff. I believe all three of those guys will be head coaches in this league one day.”

The club still features technical director Stephen Hogan, assistant coach James Chambers and assistant coach Alan McCann, all of whom have a contract with Switchbacks FC through 2024.

Prior to Burke’s hiring in December 2020, Colorado Springs had missed the playoffs in four consecutive seasons, combining to win 32 games. After adding Burke, Switchbacks FC tallied 30 wins in a two-year span that featured a trip to the Western Conference Final — its longest postseason run in franchise history.

Switchbacks FC will begin the 2023 season Sat., March 18, at home against Hartford Athletic.