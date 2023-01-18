(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Switchbacks FC announced Wednesday, Jan. 14, the team’s new head coach, Stephen Hogan, for the 2023-2024 season. Hogan will serve as the fourth head coach in club history.

Aug 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC technical director Stephen Hogan looks on in the second half against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Weidner Field. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing/Switchbacks FC

Hogan has spent two seasons with the Switchbacks after being hired as an assistant coach in 2021 under Brendan Burke, former Switchbacks FC head coach. Prior to joining the club, Hogan served five years as an assistant coach for the Bethlehem Steel FC, also under Brendan Burke, including two playoff years in 2017-2018.

“I want to thank Brendan Burke for everything over the last 15 years of our careers together,” Hogan said. “We have accomplished a lot together, and I am very excited to be able to continue on what he and the staff have bult for this coming year.”

Hogan was promoted to technical director in December 2021 after one season with the club and has helped lead the black and blue to a 30-23-13 record during his two seasons in Colorado Springs.

“When considering who would take the reins and be named our 4th official head coach in Club history, there was only one choice in mind for us: Stephen Hogan.” said Switchbacks President Nick Ragain.