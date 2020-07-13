Live Now
Watch FOX21 Weekend News at 9

Switchbacks drop 2020 home opener

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks dropped their first home match of the 2020 season to New Mexico United Saturday night.

In the city’s first live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic, the Switchbacks lost 2-1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local