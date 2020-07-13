Switchbacks drop 2020 home opener

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks dropped their first home match of the 2020 season to New Mexico United Saturday night.
In the city’s first live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic, the Switchbacks lost 2-1.
by: Julia MaguirePosted: / Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks dropped their first home match of the 2020 season to New Mexico United Saturday night.
In the city’s first live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic, the Switchbacks lost 2-1.