COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Steven Echevarria scored two second-half goals, Juan Tejada and Romario Williams also scored, and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC dominated Monterey Bay FC 4-0 Tuesday night.

Christian Herrera recorded his second-straight shutout. While the possession numbers were close to even, the Switchbacks controlled the play, putting five shots on goal while the Union forced Herrera to make just one save.

Colorado Springs (9-9-1, 28 PTS) moves ahead of Monterey Bay (7-6-5, 26 PTS) in the Western Conference standings and will have more than a week off to prepare for San Diego Loyal SC (6-5-6, 24 PTS).