Switchbacks clinch playoff spot with Austin Bold FC loss

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks will officially be a part of the 2021 USL Championship postseason after Austin Bold FC lost 3-0 to El Paso Locomotive FC Wednesday night.

The Switchbacks (13-8-9, 48 pts) are also in better position to clinch a first-round home playoff game after San Antonio FC lost 4-2 to New Mexico United.

San Antonio, which has the same record as Colorado Springs, holds the tiebreaker over the Switchbacks based on head-to-head record. Whichever team finishes in second place in the Mountain Division will host the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division.

Colorado Springs has two road games remaining against Real Monarchs SLC (5-18-6, 21 pts) on Fri., Oct. 22, and San Antonio FC on Sat., Oct. 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 