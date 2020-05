COLORADO SPRINGS — Switchbacks midfielder Aidan Daniels is raising money for Children’s Hospital Colorado. He’s cutting his hair into different styles as he gets closer to his goal of more than $5,000. Aiden says he loves his long hair, but the community is more important to him.

Here are the stages where he will get different haircuts: $1,000 – Mullet, $3,000 – Mohawk Mullet, $5,000 – Buzz Cut, $5,200 – Dye it blonde. To donate visit Aiden’s gofundme page.