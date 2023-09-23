(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will be back at Weidner Field on Saturday, September 23, for Noche Latina night as they go against Sacramento Republic FC!

The Switchbacks are back in front of the home crowd at Weidner who are coming into tonight’s game with an impressive win on the road to Orange County last week. Colorado Springs Switchbacks put an end to Orange County’s unbeaten streak with a final score of 0-1.

Switchbacks FC Head Coach Stephen Hogan spoke with Loving Living Local host Nova ahead of tonight’s game who is excited about hosting the league leaders in Colorado Springs this evening. Colorado Springs is 6 points away from the playoff spot, so tonight’s game will see them closing the gap with 5 games remaining in the normal season.

For all ticket information head to the Switchbacks FC website and LIVE coverage will be available at SOCOCW starting at 6 p.m.