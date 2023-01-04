(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — In the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field on Monday, Jan. 2, fans and supporters have rallied support for him.

Katherine Endicott, Regional Manager of Game Over, said, “We have absolutely seen a lot of fans wearing Bills jerseys, people specifically asking about Damar Hamlin’s jersey, as well as customers (not just Bills fans) discussing the incident in our stores.”

We at Game Over are sending prayers and wishing a full and speedy recovery to Mr. Hamlin. This is an unprecedented situation and it will be interesting to see how the NFL proceeds with this game as the Bengals and Bills are vying for the number one seed in the AFC playoffs. Katherine Endicott

Courtesy: Game Over

Endicott shared that the Buffalo Bills are very popular in this region and normally their most requested players are Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. The 2022-23 season is Hamlin’s first season starting so his notoriety prior to Monday wasn’t as large.

“I expect he will become more and more requested in the coming days/weeks and

as more information on his condition is released,” Endicott said.