Strong second half leads Nuggets to season-opening win in Phoenix

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (KXRM) — Nikola Jokic led the way with 27 points and 13 rebounds, Will Barton added 20 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Phoenix Suns 110-98 in each team’s season-opener Wednesday night.

Denver (1-0) jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter before Phoenix (0-1) bounced back to take a 58-51 lead into halftime. The Nuggets outscored the Suns 34-24 in the third quarter and 25-16 in the fourth.

Mikal Bridges led Phoenix with 16 points. Devin Booker finished with 12 points on 3-of-15 shooting from the field.

The Nuggets welcome in the San Antonio Spurs for their home opener at Ball Arena Fri., Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.