Stay home and stay fit with Camp Gladiator

COLORADO SPRINGS — Staying at home can be hard, especially if you’re an active person. However, virtual workouts have helped plenty navigate through the quarantine.

Camp Gladiator is one of several fitness communities taking its in-person model online.

“It’s been really incredible,” Shannon Gibson, Camp Gladiator’s area director for south Colorado said. “I think there was probably some trepidation on a lot of our parts because we’re not virtual people. We’re in-person people. We like high-fiving and hugging and helping people out, and really being a part of their life. It’s been great to see that going virtual has enabled us to do just that.”

Camp Gladiator members can log in from almost anywhere. In just six states before the stay-at-home order, the camp has grown Gibson said, reaching all 50 states and 14 countries.

According to its website, Camp Gladiator is “a life-changing fitness movement dedicated to transforming lives through dynamic, fun and challenging workouts led by amazing, independent Trainers who inspire you to discover your best self.” During the hour-long workout, members can expect advice and encouragement from their instructor. Gibson uses Zoom to connect with her members.

“We can see little boxes with everybody in it and we can still correct their form and call their name and tell them they’re doing a great job,” she said. “We can still have conversations with them. There’s a chat feature. We tell them to give air high fives and things like that, so they feel like they’re part of a community.”

For more information on Camp Gladiator and its multi-week virtual challenge, head to its website.