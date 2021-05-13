State approves expanded capacity at Ball Arena for Nuggets, Avs playoff runs

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will allow the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche to host more fans beginning with each team’s playoff run, according to a Ball Arena release.

Both teams will be allowed to accommodate 7,750 fans per game, which amounts to around 42% of the venue’s overall capacity.

Right now, the venue is limited to 4,050 fans. That limit will remain intact throughout the rest of the regular season for both teams.

The expanded capacity limits follow all guidelines from CDPHE, the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to increase our venue capacity as both of our teams extend their exciting seasons into the playoffs,” said Matt Bell, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment’s Vice President of Venue Booking. “We will continue to work with CDPHE along with the leadership of the NBA and NHL to monitor ongoing public health matters and take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff and athletes.”

Playoff ticket priority will be given to Avalanche and Nuggets ticket plan holders and partners through a series of presales. If there are seats left, fans who sign up for other ticket release waitlists will be notified about their availability. Additional ticket information is available through each team’s website at ColoradoAvalanche.com or DenverNuggets.com.

More information regarding the venue’s policies and procedures is available at Ball Arena’s website.