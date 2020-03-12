St. Mary’s girls basketball going for third straight 3A title

COLORADO SPRINGS – St. Mary’s girls basketball is just three wins away from its third straight 3A state title, but Vanguard looks to play spoiler to the Pirates in Thursday’s Great 8 match up.

Over the last few years, St. Mary’s has become synonymous with winning.

“From freshman year to think that we’d even get one [championship] is insane and to be at this point is just a great feeling,” senior Brooklyn Valdez said.

“The last two years after state we’d get on the bus and listen to We are the Champions,” St. Mary’s senior Paige Indovina said. “We all really want that feeling again, so that’s what’s really pushing us.”

Ironcially, a loss three years ago in the Great 8 pushed this group of six senior the most Valdez said. Since the loss in 2017, the Pirates have gone a combined 75-3 over the last three seasons.

Because of concerns for the coronavirus, CHSAA is limiting attendance to the remaining playoffs games to essential team personnel only. Players are allowed four guests only. The game is Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the University of Denver’s Hamilton Gym.