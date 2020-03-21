Sports Flashback Friday: high school sports

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Sports and Dan Morhman from chsaanow.com highlight high school sports around southern Colorado.
This week, check out some of FOX21’s Ashley Giovanna and Dan Morhman’s favorite football performances of recent memory including:
- 2A ground game that propelled the La Junta Tigers to a state title in 2018
- 4A state title game 2017, Pine Creek vs. Pueblo South at Mile High, wide receiver and safety Marcell Barbee
- Last season, Pine Creek’s David Moore III, 353 yards, on 30 carries, 4 touchdowns