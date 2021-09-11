Spiller’s late TD catch lifts No. 5 Texas A&M over Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Backup quarterback Zach Calzada overcame a slow start to lead the fifth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies past the Colorado Buffaloes 10-7.
Calzada replaced starter Haynes King, who injured his right leg in the first quarter and spent the rest of the day in a walking boot and on crutches. Calzada completed just 18 of 38 passes for 183 yards, but the big throw was an 18-yard touchdown toss to running back Isaiah Spiller with 2:41 remaining that gave the Aggies their first lead.
The Buffs came up just short of their first win over a top-five team since 2007.