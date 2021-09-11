Spiller’s late TD catch lifts No. 5 Texas A&M over Colorado

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller, right, catches a pass for a touchdown as Colorado linebacker Guy Thomas defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. Texas A&M won 10-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Backup quarterback Zach Calzada overcame a slow start to lead the fifth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies past the Colorado Buffaloes 10-7.

Calzada replaced starter Haynes King, who injured his right leg in the first quarter and spent the rest of the day in a walking boot and on crutches. Calzada completed just 18 of 38 passes for 183 yards, but the big throw was an 18-yard touchdown toss to running back Isaiah Spiller with 2:41 remaining that gave the Aggies their first lead.

The Buffs came up just short of their first win over a top-five team since 2007.