(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Winter season events are coming up for Special Olympics and they are looking for volunteers. There are several events in Southern Colorado that volunteers are needed for, and a full list can be found below.
|Saturday, Feb. 25
|Learn to Snowshoe
|Colorado Springs
|Sunday, Feb. 26
|Southeast Regional Basketball Tournament
|Pueblo
|Saturday, March 11
|Pueblo Polar Plunge
|Pueblo
|Saturday, March 11
|Learn to Ice Skate
|United States Air Force Academy
|Sunday, March 12
|Learn to Play Basketball – Southeast Region
|Colorado Springs
|Saturday, April 22
|Colorado Springs Polar Plunge
|Colorado Springs
“Volunteers are the backbone of the Special Olympics movement. Without you, our events wouldn’t be as successful as they are,” said Special Olympics.