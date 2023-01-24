(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Winter season events are coming up for Special Olympics and they are looking for volunteers. There are several events in Southern Colorado that volunteers are needed for, and a full list can be found below.

Saturday, Feb. 25Learn to SnowshoeColorado Springs
Sunday, Feb. 26Southeast Regional Basketball TournamentPueblo
Saturday, March 11Pueblo Polar PlungePueblo
Saturday, March 11Learn to Ice SkateUnited States Air Force Academy
Sunday, March 12Learn to Play Basketball – Southeast RegionColorado Springs
Saturday, April 22Colorado Springs Polar PlungeColorado Springs

“Volunteers are the backbone of the Special Olympics movement. Without you, our events wouldn’t be as successful as they are,” said Special Olympics.