LAMAR -- For the first time in nearly 60 years, the Lamar football team is as close as its ever been to a state football title. Lamar takes the field against Eaton on Friday for the 2A championship with hopes of bringing home a trophy for the first time since 1961.

When the Savages take the field, they'll be playing for more than just their own teammates, but also for the community rallying around them.