Source: Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. agree to 5-year deal

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets and Michael Porter Jr. have agreed to a 5-year, tentatively maximum $207 million deal, according to a source to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., has agreed on a five-year designated max extension that could be worth up to $207 million, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2021

If Porter makes one of the three All-NBA teams in the 2021-22 season, he’ll receive the full amount of the contract, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported. Otherwise, he will get the five-year rookie max of $172 million.

Porter, his agent and the organization have been negotiating his contract during the offseason after his contract expired.

After being drafted by the Nuggets in 2018, Porter underwent back surgery but averaged 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in his second season on the floor, shooting 44.5% and 52.4% overall.