Socially distance softball; Coronado starts practice

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Coronado softball team is back on the field.

Like other high school softball teams across the state, the Cougars started practice this week sporting a new addition to the uniform: a mask.

Some restrictions the teams need to adhere to this season include: wearing the mask within six feet of someone, sanitizing hands, and, even at first, sanitizing the softball between each use.

The team said the social distancing adjustments are tough, but worth it as long as they can keep playing softball.