DENVER – Several local wrestlers earned their way to Saturday’s championship match at this year’s CHSAA state wrestling tournament.

Of those, FOX21 spoke with Pueblo County freshman Boden White. White came from behind to defeat Cheyenne Mountain’s Nick Grizales in the 4A 120 lbs. semifinal.

Woodland Park sophomore Brady Hankin is looking to win his second state title after his semifinal win on Friday. Hankin takes on La Junta’s Isaiah Gamez in the 3A 120 lbs. classification in the title match.