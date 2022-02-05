Saturday sports roundup: CC hockey drops thriller to #5 WMU; Air Force women’s hoops inches closer to new record

UNDATED (KXRM) — Cierra Winters scored a team-high 19 points in the Air Force Falcons’ 67-63 comeback victory over the Colorado State Rams Saturday afternoon.

Air Force (13-10) earned its first regular-season sweep of Colorado State since the 2007-08 season. With just one victory over their final six games, the Falcons would set a new team-record for single-season victories since becoming a Division I program.

NEW MEXICO PICKS UP SECOND MWC WIN OVER AIR FORCE

Jaelen House set a career-high with 42 points in the New Mexico Lobos’ 91-77 win over the Air Force Falcons Saturday night.

Jake Heidbreder had a team-high 20 points for Air Force (10-11, 3-7 MWC), which has lost seven of its last nine games.

AIR FORCE HOCKEY EARNS SPLIT WITH CANISIUS

Will Gavin scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to help the Air Force Falcons (11-13-2) to their sixth win in their last eight games.

Goaltender Alex Schilling made 39 saves, which is a career-high in a victorious effort. He made 42 saves in a 4-1 loss to Denver earlier this season.

NO. 5 WESTERN MICHIGAN EARNS SWEEP OF COLORADO COLLEGE

Jason Polin scored a hat trick to help the No. 5 Western Michigan Broncos to a thrilling 5-4 win over the Colorado College Tigers Saturday night.

One night after scoring eight goals, Western Michigan (19-6-0) started the scoring barrage 3:05 into the game with Polin’s first tally.

Hunter McKown had two goals and an assist for Colorado College (7-16-3), which has lost five of its last six games.