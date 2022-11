PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The Pueblo West Cyclones worked around the elements en route to a 32-22 win over the Standley Lake Gators Saturday afternoon in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

PLAYOFF MATCHUP SCORE Air Academy @ Erie 49-7 Alamosa vs. D’Evelyn 27-7 Eads @ North Park 75-28 Florence vs. Rifle 14-7 Pueblo West vs. Standley Lake 32-22 Rye @ Yuma 42-6 Simla vs. Hayden 48-0 Woodland Park @ Basalt 45-24 3A REGULAR SEASON Lewis-Palmer @ Pueblo Centennial 40-6 Southern Colorado team listed first. Winning team bolded and italicized.