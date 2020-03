DENVER – Broncos safety Will Parks is reportedly heading to Phildelphia for a one-year deal with the Eagles.

Adam Schefter tweeted out on Saturday that Parks, a native of Philadelphia, “left other deals on the table for the Eagles’ opportunity.”

Former Broncos’ safety Will Parks reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per source.



Eagles needed another safety having lost Malcolm Jenkins to the Saints and land the former Bronco. Parks left other deals on table for Eagles’ opportunity. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2020

Parks spent his first four seasons in the league with the Broncos, starting all 16 games in his first three years.