Rypien to start vs. Patriots if Lock still not available

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio said quarterback Drew Lock is “50-50” to play in their Week 5 game against the Patriots in New England.

Lock suffered an injury to his right shoulder early in the Broncos Week 2 loss to the Steelers. On Thursday, Brett Rypien made his first career start in the NFL and became the ninth quarterback to start for the Broncos since Peyton Manning retired in 2016.

Rypien threw for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in the Broncos 37-28 win over the New York Jets. The win marked the first for the Broncos this season, moving to 1-3 on the year.

“Overall, I was very pleased with his play, just not pleased with three interceptions obviously,” Fangio said of Rypien’s start. “If he has to play this coming week in New England, I think he’ll be even better for it.”

Kick-off is at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.