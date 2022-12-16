DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos say Russell Wilson will not play in the game on Sunday after suffering a concussion during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Wilson cleared concussion protocol on Friday, however the Broncos have decided to keep him out of the game this week.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson “was not happy about the decision” to not play this weekend.

Hackett said he expects Wilson to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas day.

Wilson was on the ground for a moment after the hit and his teammates motioned for the medical staff right away.

The Broncos, 3-10, will play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. on FOX31.