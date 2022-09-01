DENVER (KDVR) — Russell Wilson has not even played a snap in a regular-season Denver Broncos game and he just got a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter said the extension includes $165 million guaranteed.

Wilson will now be in Denver for seven years and make $296 million, Schefter said.

“Russell Wilson is a nine-time Pro-Bowl QB, a Super-Bowl champion, the winningest QB in his first 10 years in NFL history — and now the highest-paid Broncos player in history before he even takes a snap for the franchise,” Schefter said.

The Broncos made a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks in March to bring Wilson to Denver.

Keep up with Broncos’ news, scores, stats, and the schedule all season long on the Orange and Blue Report.