Russ Miller voted into the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS — Russ Miller, the longtime PGA Director of Golf at the Broadmoor Golf Club was voted into the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame.

The accomplished and well-liked PGA Professional earns a spot with induction planned on a to-be determined date late in the Spring at Colorado Golf Club in Parker.

According to Russ Miller, this year started off in very difficult fashion with his wife of 32 years, Linda, passing away unexpectedly in February at the age of 56.

“It’s been a tough year for my family and me losing my wife,” Miller noted. “We were together over 35 years.”

But news came on Wednesday that put a big smile on Miller’s face. The Colorado Golf Hall of Fame board voted the accomplished and well-liked PGA professional into the Hall.

 “Just to hear positive news with something like this means a lot to me,” Miller said. “It was really special. It sure is nice.”

 In addition to Miller’s induction, five award winners will be recognized during the festivities at Colorado Golf Club. Mary Weinstein of Highlands Ranch, a University of Denver golfer, earned the Golf Person of the Year honors after sweeping the CGA Women’s Stroke Play and Match Play Championships in 2019. Jerry Walters, longtime host of the “In the Fairway” Colorado-based radio program, was named winner of a Distinguished Service Award. And Coloradan Eleanore Pellegrini, an outstanding player and contributor to the game over the decades, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

