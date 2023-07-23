AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KXRM) — Kiara Romero sunk a 7-foot putt to hold on for the win at the 74th U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship Saturday afternoon.

Romero, a 17-year-old incoming University of Oregon freshman, held off 16-year-old Rianne Malixi to finish 1-up in match play.

“I’m just so excited and super tired,” Romero said via a USGA press release. “It’s been a long day and I’m really glad I got it done. But I don’t think [the USGA title has] really sunk in yet.”

It was the first time a USGA event was held at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Next year’s U.S. Girls’ Junior will be staged at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, Calif., from July 15-20.