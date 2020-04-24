Rocky Mountain Vibes future up in air

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball work out a new Professional Baseball Agreement, the future of several minor league franchises, including the Rocky Mountain Vibes, is in jeopardy.

The proposed agreement looks to restructure the minor league system, eliminating close to 40 minor league teams. Baseballamerica.com released a list of 42 teams rumored to be eliminated in the MLB’s proposal, which includes the Vibes and other Rookie-level teams.

“It was a little frustrating when the Baseball America article came out a couple days ago, there’s statements made there that are basically dictating things that happened before the meeting even happens. It definitely affected our psyche,” Vibes President and General Manager Chris Phillips said.

The MLB and MiLB met Thursday and will continue discussions. In a joint statement, the organizations said they are continuing “with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future.”

Phillips told FOX21 he’s heard discussions have been positive, and doesn’t believe the Vibes have played their last game.

“When that Baseball America article came out, that kind of came to the forefront of possible reality, but I don’t think that’s the case,” he said. “We are going to figure out a way to keep this team here. We’re doing everything we can… At the end of the day, I would think Major League Baseball would want to grow the sport and keep teams in these cities around the country, but we’re going to have wait and see how it shakes out.”

The new agreement won’t go in to effect until 2021, but as far as playing in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns, Phillips said the organization is hopeful, but realistic.