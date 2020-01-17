Rockies to retire number 33 in honor of Larry Walker

Colorado Rockies’ Larry Walker connects for a double on a pitch from Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Ben Sheets in the fourth inning in Denver on Wednesday, June 30, 2004. The hit was the 2,000th for Walker in his career, making him the 234th player in the history of Major League Baseball to pass the mark and the first player from Canada to register the record. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies will retire #33 in honor of outfielder Larry Walker, the club announced Friday.

The number will be retired in a special ceremony on Sunday, April 19, before the Rockies’ afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The ceremony will cap off a weekend of celebrations, according to the club. Walker played for the Cardinals in 2004 and 2005.

This year is Walker’s 10th and final year on the ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame. He returns to the ballot after receiving 54.6% of the overall vote in 2019. Any candidate who receives more than 75% of the overall vote is elected to the Hall. The results of this year’s voting will be announced at 4 p.m. Mountain Time Tuesday.

Walker played parts of 10 seasons with the Rockies between 1995 and 2004. As a Rockie, he batted .334 (1,361-for-4,076) with 297 doubles, 44 triples, 258 home runs, 848 RBI, 126 stolen bases and 584 walks.

He ranks first in Rockies history in batting average, on-base percentage (.426) and slugging percentage (.618).

He ranks second, behind Todd Helton, in runs, hits, doubles, home runs and RBI.

Walker was the National League MVP in 1997–the only time a Rockie has been awarded the title. He was a five-time All Star, including four appearances with the Rockies. He won seven Gold Gloves (five with the Rockies), three Silver Slugger awards (two with the Rockies), and three NL batting titles (all with the Rockies).

Colorado Rockies’ Larry Walker, right, slides safely into second base with a two-RBI double as Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Kevin Stocker applies the tag in the first inning of the Rockies’ 9-0 victory in Denver’s Coors Field on Sunday, May 4, 1997. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Walker wore number 33 throughout his Major League career, which spanned from 1989 to 2005 and also included stints with Montreal (1989-1994) and St. Louis.

Colorado Rockies right fielder Larry Walker (33) and first baseman Todd Helton (17) hold their Gold Glove awards prior to their game against St. Louis Cardinals in Denver, Tuesday, April 8, 2003. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Walker joins Todd Helton as the only two Rockies players to have their numbers retired by the organization. The #33 will join Helton’s #17 on the right field wall alongside the initials KSM, in honor of former Rockies president Keli McGregor, and #42, which is retired throughout Major League Baseball in honor of Jackie Robinson.