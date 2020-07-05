Rockies start 2020 summer camp workouts

DENVER — The Fourth of July looks a little different around the MLB this season as teams across the league begin 2020 summer camp workouts.

The Colorado Rockies opened camp Saturday with coronavirus precautions looming overhead. Still, Rockies relief pitcher Scott Oberg said the team was excited to be back.

“Guys are upbeat,” he said. “This is our second extended family so to speak, so guys are excited.”

Oberg said he is in the high risk group if he were to contract coronavirus because of underlying health concerns. He consulted his doctor in Philadelphia before returning for the season.

“Blood clots from last year, I’ve got a couple autoimmune diseases I’ve spoken about publicly… and for me it’s just a matter of sticking with the protocols that are in place,” Oberg said. “Holding myself to a higher standard, always wearing my mask no matter where I’m at, not taking too many chances, always washing my hands.”

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story said it’s been challenging getting used to the protocols the team must follow, but feels like the team is handling the changes well.

“Getting used to it has been kind of seamless for our team,” he said. “It’s great to see the guys. It’s good to be in the clubhouse and feel that camaraderie and feel like we’re in a season again… the healthiest team could be best team in this situation and I think we have to use that and almost use it as an advantage.”

In the shortened 60-game season, all NL teams will use a designated hitter. Games will begin at the end of July.