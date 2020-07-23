Rockies release official Opening Day roster for abbreviated 2020 season

Colorado Rockies second baseman Alan Trejo, right, and shortstop Trevor Story celebrate an inning-ending fielder’s choice against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Colorado won 7-3. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies announced Thursday that they have officially filled their 40-man Opening Day roster ahead of their first series with the Texas Rangers on Friday.

According to a release from the Rockies, catchers Drew Butera and Elias Díaz have had their contracts selected to the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Ashton Goudeau has been recalled from the Rockies’ alternate training site and outfielder Charlie Blackmon has been reinstated from the injured list.

The Rockies said catcher Dom Nuñez and infielder Brendan Rodgers have been optioned to the Rockies’ alternate training site.

Additionally, the Rockies have placed right-handed pitcher Scott Oberg on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 20) with a lower back strain, and have placed right-handed pitcher Peter Lambert on the 45-day injured list after he underwent Tommy John surgery this week. With these transactions, the Rockies’ 30-man Opening Day roster is finalized.

Right-handed pitchers Ryan Castellani and Joe Harvey, as well as catcher Dom Nuñez, currently comprise the Rockies’ three-man taxi squad.

Right-handed pitcher Ashton Goudeau, who spent all of 2019 with Double-A Hartford, is appearing on the Major League active roster for the first time in his career.

Below is a breakdown of the Rockies’ 2020 Opening Day roster:

Right-handed Pitchers (12): Yency Almonte, Daniel Bard, Wade Davis, Jairo Díaz, Carlos Estévez, Chi Chi González, Ashton Goudeau, Jon Gray, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Kinley, Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela

Left-handed Pitchers (3): Phillip Diehl, Kyle Freeland, James Pazos

Catchers (3): Drew Butera, Elias Díaz, Tony Wolters

Infielders (7): Nolan Arenado, Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, Daniel Murphy, Chris Owings,

Trevor Story

Outfielders (5): Charlie Blackmon, David Dahl, Sam Hilliard, Matt Kemp, Raimel Tapia

Taxi Squad (3): RHP Ryan Castellani, RHP Joe Harvey, C Dom Nuñez

Injured List (2): RHP Peter Lambert (45-day), RHP Scott Oberg

The Rockies open the 28th Major League season Friday night in Arlington, Texas, as they play the first-ever regular-season game at Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers.

Colorado will play a three-game series in Texas, Friday through Sunday, followed by a two-game series at Oakland next Tuesday and Wednesday, prior to the Home Opener at Coors Field vs. San Diego on Friday, July 31.