Rockies’ Nolan Arenado wins 8th Gold Glove in 8 seasons

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove and right fielder Mookie Betts snared his fifth in a row on Tuesday, his first with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after four with Boston.

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won his eighth Gold Glove — and fourth straight — in his final major league season.

Arenado is tied with Scott Rolen for the third-most Gold Gloves by a third baseman in Major League history, trailing only Brooks Robinson (16) and Mike Schmidt (10).

Arenado’s streak of eight consecutive Gold Gloves to begin his career is the second-longest streak in Major League history, trailing Ichiro Suzuki’s streak of 10 straight Gold Gloves to begin his Major League career.

Arenado’s eight Gold Gloves are the most for any player in Rockies history. The previous record was held by Larry Walker, who won five.

Gold Gloves are presented annually by Rawlings. Because of the shortened season, the awards were based on the Society for American Baseball Research’s Defensive Index. From 2013-19, the index was about 25% of the total, with the rest voting by major league managers and up to six coaches per team.