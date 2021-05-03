Rockies name Bill Schmidt as interim general manager

Icicles hang down from the upper deck of Coors Field before a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver, the day after a spring snow storm. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have announced Vice President of Scouting Bill Schmidt as the interim general manager.

Schmidt replaces Jeff Bridich, who stepped away from the Rockies last week.

As interim General Manager, Schmidt will oversee all aspects of the club’s baseball operations.

Schmidt has more than 30 years of scouting experience, including 21 years with the Rockies organization and 13 as vice president of scouting for the club. Prior to the Rockies, Schmidt also scouted for the Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, and Cincinnati Reds.

“After discussions with the baseball department heads, we have come to the conclusion that Bill is the right person for interim GM,” Club President Greg Feasel said in a statement. “Bill’s experience and his relationships from top to bottom throughout our organization, including the players, coaches and staff on the field, more than qualify him for this role.”

The Rockies will conduct a search for a permanent general manager after the end of the postseason.