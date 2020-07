Colorado Rockies pitcher Tim Collins throws during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, March 2, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies say left-handed pitcher Tim Collins has opted out of the 2020 season.

Collins is the second player in the organization who has withdrawn. In late June, Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond announced he wouldn’t play this season, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins was with the team when training started again but didn’t make the club’s 30-man opening day roster.