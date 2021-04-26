Rockies GM Jeff Bridich steps down

Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich looks on as players warm up as the team practices in Coors Field Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Colorado Rockies Executive Vice President/General Manager Jeff Bridich has stepped down effective immediately, the team announced Monday.

The club and Bridich “have mutually agreed that Bridich will step down from his role,” according to a press release.

The move comes after All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason.

In the trade, the Rockies acquired pitcher Austin Gomber and four minor leaguers: infielders Elehuris Montero and Mateo Gil and pitchers Tony Locey and Jake Sommers. The Rockies also sent cash to the Cardinals as part of the trade.

When asked at the time if losing Arenado was an organizational failure, Bridich said, “If you are looking to pass blame, you can blame me.”

Bridich joined the Rockies baseball department in 2004 and rose to senior director of baseball operations in 2006, and then senior director of player development in 2011. Since being named GM in October 2014, he oversaw the Rockies’ only consecutive playoff appearances in franchise history, in 2017 and 2018.

The Rockies are 8-13 so far this season, putting them in last place in the NL West.

The organization said they will appoint an interim general manager for the remainder of the season, and will conduct a search for a permanent GM after the postseason.

The Rockies also announced Monday that Greg Feasel, the club’s Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer since 2010, has been named President/Chief Operating Officer. He will now oversee baseball operations in addition to his current responsibilities leading the club’s business operations, including spearheading the organization’s role as host of the All-Star Game this July.