Rockies fans limited to ‘pod’ seating, masks will be enforced

DENVER (KDVR) — On a typical opening day at Coors Field, 50,000 people would be able to enjoy the first game of the Rockies season.

This year however, Coors Field will be capped at 21,000. Ticket holders will be kept in “pods” of two, three or four people. Each pod will be socially distanced from other groups around them. String will block off seats surrounding each pod.

Guest services will be enforcing the policy, ensuring that people are wearing their masks when not eating and drinking. Staff will also be keeping watch to prevent pods from mingling.

Unless you are actively eating or drinking, you need to wear your mask while seated. Every guest will have a designated, ticketed seat. There will be no standing-room-only tickets, including on the Rooftop.

The club will designate each seating section within the ballpark as a section pod. The average seating capacity of each section pod without any restrictions is 281. The average limited seating capacity for each section pod under the Club’s protocols will be 120, which is 43% of the total capacity.

Opening Weekend at Coors Field vs. the Dodgers continues with a 6:40 p.m. start on Friday, a 6:10 p.m. start on Saturday, and a 1:10 p.m. start on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to games in the opening homestand, fans can visit Rockies.com/tickets, call 303-ROCKIES (762-5437) or visit the Coors Field Ticket Office and Rockies Dugout Stores.

Also currently on sale are tickets for the series vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks, April 6-8. Ticket on-sales are TBD for the second homestand (vs. New York Mets, Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, April 16-25).