DENVER — Rockies fans were out and about around Coors Field Thursday afternoon (mask included) to ring in the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

The Rockies were able to host 21,000 fans at Coors Field in the 8-5 win over the Dodgers. Out of the 30 ballparks hosting opening days, the Rockies had the second-largest capacity behind only the Texas Rangers. The Rangers were at full capacity while the Rockies were at 43%.