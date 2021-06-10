Rockies announce date for Larry Walker’s Hall of Fame celebration

Retired Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker during picture day for the Rockies before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies will retire Larry Walker’s #33 and celebrate his Hall of Fame induction at their game September 25 at Coors Field, the team has announced.

Walker was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in January 2020, but that year’s induction ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was originally rescheduled for July 2021, but is now set for September 8 in Cooperstown.

The Rockies will honor Walker and retire his number at their September 25 game versus the Giants.

Festivities will include special pregame ceremonies for Walker, with speeches from former players, an unveil of #33 on the outfield fascia, and more. Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with Walker’s actual Hall of Fame plaque, which is only permitted to be outside of Cooperstown for this one day.

All fans that attend the game will receive a commemorative Larry Walker Hall of Fame Bobblehead at the gates.

Walker is the first Rockies player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He will be inducted in the September 8 ceremony along with the other members of the Class of 2020: Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons. No candidates were elected for induction in 2021.

The Rockies announced in January 2020, just days before Hall of Fame results were announced, that they would retire Walker’s #33. Walker joins Todd Helton as the only two Rockies players to have their numbers retired by the organization.

The #33 will join Helton’s #17 on the right field wall alongside the initials KSM, in honor of former Rockies president Keli McGregor, and #42, which is retired throughout Major League Baseball in honor of Jackie Robinson.