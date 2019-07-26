Rockies All-Star Tulowitzki retires from MLB, joins Texas coaching staff

Colorado Rockies’ Troy Tulowitzki follows the flight of his three-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Mike Bolsinger in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 3, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOSTON — Former Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki says he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017.

Tulowitzki was NL Rookie of the Year runner-up, a five-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove winner, and a two-time Silver Slugger winner with the Colorado Rockies. He helped lead the team to the World Series in 2007.

For one last time…



👏 👏 👏👏👏 👏 👏 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/VU8tQ3RCbm — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 26, 2019

Tulowitzki was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015. The team released him in December after he missed the entire 2018 season due to surgery on both heals.

He signed a one-year contract with the New York Yankees in January, but appeared in only five games with this season before straining his left calf on April 3.

Tulowitzki announced his retirement in a statement distributed by the Yankees before they opened their series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

He finishes with a .290 average, 225 homers and 780 RBIs in 13 seasons with Colorado (2006-15), Toronto (2015-17) and the Yankees.

Colorado Rockies’ Troy Tulowitzki, right, fires to first to complete a double play after forcing Philadelphia Phillies’ Carlos Ruiz at second during the fifth inning of Game 3 of a National League baseball division playoff series Saturday, Oct. 6, 2007, at Coors Field in Denver. Abraham Nunez was out at first. (AP Photo/Will Powers)

Tulowitzki says it’s been an honor to play in the major leagues and that he wants to remain involved in the game by working with young players.

Thursday afternoon, Texas Baseball announced Tulowitzki will join the Longhorns staff as an assistant coach.