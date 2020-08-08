RMAC postpones fall sports to spring

COLORADO SPRINGS — Just a day after the NCAA cancelled all fall sports championships for the 2020 season, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced several of its fall sports are moving to the spring.

Football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball will be played in the spring of 2021 while cross country will compete as originally scheduled this fall. Men’s and women’s golf will also continue with non-championship competition in 2020.

According to the RMAC, this decision allows league members more opportunity to align with the student-athlete safety measures outlined by the NCAA.

“Everyone is trying to buy time knowing that the uncertainty is still there no matter what,” RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham said. “All we can wish for is cases to go down, so I would plead with our sports fans listening, wear a mask, social distance, be mindful. I heard someone say recently sports is a privilege and we have to earn that privilege.”

The chair of the NCAA Division II President’s Council also stated that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future.