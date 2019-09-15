Rivalry Renewed: Air Force takes down Colorado in OT

BOULDER, Colo.- The rivalry game college football fans in Colorado waited 45 years for brought every bit of excitement fans anticipated.

Kadin Remsberg ran in a 25-yard touchdown in overtime to put the Falcons ahead 30-23. That touchdown went along with his 146 rushing yards. The Buffs looked for a rebuttal, but Steven Montez could not connect on a pass intended for Laviska Shenault Jr. in the end zone securing an Air Force victory.

Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one score on the ground.

Despite squandering a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter, the win snaps a five game losing streak to CU. The last Air Force win came in 1968 six years before the rivalry was suspended in 1974. Colorado will travel to Air Force in 2022.