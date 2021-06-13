Risner teams up with A Precious Child to host football camp

BROOMFIELD, (A Precious Child) — Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner teamed up with a Denver non-profit, A Precious Child, to host a football camp over the weekend.

The typical American family spends an average of $700 per year on their child’s sports activities, but some spend upwards of thousands in order to pay for equipment, travel, camps, fees and more. “As the cost of playing sports continues to rise and more children begin to hang up their cleats, it is our job now more than ever to provide children with the resources to fulfill their dreams of participating in sports,” Carina Martin, founder and CEO of A Precious Child states.

“We’re so grateful to have Dalton Risner team up with us this year for our annual giveSPORTS skills camp.” The camp will be providing 100 children ages 7-13 with the opportunity to not only learn the game of football from one of the best rising offensive lineman in the league, but also learn the importance of sportsmanship, the value of teamwork, and the chance to make lasting friendships.